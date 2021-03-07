Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MNST has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Monster Beverage to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $86.42 on Thursday. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $95.11. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.48.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.