Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 149,997 TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 149,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.86% of TWC Tech Holdings II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at $3,363,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,731,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,534,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,000.

Get TWC Tech Holdings II alerts:

Shares of TWCT opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.