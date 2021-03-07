Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADPT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 997,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $42.23 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $55,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lance Baldo sold 6,250 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $315,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,990,214 shares of company stock worth $116,379,408 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.