Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 573.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 834,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 710,999 shares in the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on VTGN shares. William Blair upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

VTGN stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $301.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.52.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

