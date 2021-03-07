Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ondas during the fourth quarter worth $3,639,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONDS. Northland Securities began coverage on Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ondas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ONDS opened at $11.92 on Friday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44.

Ondas Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

