Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of BioAtla at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,993,000.

Get BioAtla alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCAB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Guy Levy acquired 1,388,890 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 800,000 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

NASDAQ BCAB opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $58.40.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB).

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.