Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $566,000 Investment in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,882,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 573.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 834,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 710,999 shares during the period. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $301.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.52. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

VistaGen Therapeutics Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

