Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Separately, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ondas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,898,000.

Get Ondas alerts:

ONDS opened at $11.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $16.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ONDS shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Ondas in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ondas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Ondas Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.