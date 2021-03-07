Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 40,000 Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ichor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $9,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ichor by 557.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 127,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Ichor by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ichor from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $998.69 million, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

