Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 40,000 Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 108,121 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ichor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ichor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 201,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Ichor by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 759,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 105,463 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen raised Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a market cap of $998.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

