Mizuho Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $81.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.50.

SAGE opened at $76.98 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average is $73.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

