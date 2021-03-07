Mizuho Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $650.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $605.00 to $650.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $593.56.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $498.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The stock has a market cap of $309.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $552.88 and its 200 day moving average is $533.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,057 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,182 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $79,658,000 after purchasing an additional 54,834 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

