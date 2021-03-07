Mizuho Downgrades Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) to Equal Weight

Mizuho cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a buy rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.05.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

