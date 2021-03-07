Minds + Machines Group (LON:MMX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.24

Minds + Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.24 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.76 ($0.06). Minds + Machines Group shares last traded at GBX 4.77 ($0.06), with a volume of 186,374 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £42.47 million and a PE ratio of 12.13.

Minds + Machines Group Company Profile (LON:MMX)

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Minds + Machines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minds + Machines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.