Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Short Interest Update

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 509,200 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the January 28th total of 615,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $70.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.24. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.23%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 45.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 54,412 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 479.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

