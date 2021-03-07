Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Down 23.3% in February

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the January 28th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In other news, Director Michael C. Voinovich purchased 1,400 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $27,230.00. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBCN stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $148.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.12). Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MBCN shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

