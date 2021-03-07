Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Trims Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after buying an additional 124,384 shares during the period.

Shares of SLY opened at $92.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.64.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

