Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,699,000 after acquiring an additional 349,009 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,288,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,393,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,248,000 after acquiring an additional 189,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,687 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

