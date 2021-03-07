Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $10,131,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,252.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after buying an additional 170,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 137.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 67,807 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

