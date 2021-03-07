Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $918,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $1,484,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $97.37 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $112.37. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

