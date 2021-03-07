Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.57.

Shares of MLM opened at $329.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $353.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.47.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

