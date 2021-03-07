Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,100 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.2% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $231.60 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

