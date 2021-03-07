Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 89,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $37,962,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $88.93 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

