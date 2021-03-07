Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after buying an additional 2,909,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 89,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $37,962,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $88.93 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.