Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Short Interest Down 19.1% in February

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the January 28th total of 448,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,060.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,182.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,096.78. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $1,271.67. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,060,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after acquiring an additional 47,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,918,000 after acquiring an additional 91,754 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.
MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.85.
About Mettler-Toledo International
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.
See Also: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.