Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Short Interest Down 19.1% in February

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the January 28th total of 448,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,060.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,182.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,096.78. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $1,271.67. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,165,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,060,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after acquiring an additional 47,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,918,000 after acquiring an additional 91,754 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.85.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

