Meghan V. Joyce Sells 95,394 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 95,394 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $3,720,366.00.
Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $31.00 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $36.77.
Oscar Health Company Profile
Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.