Megacoin Trading 8% Higher This Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0431 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.89 or 0.00370678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000162 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,437,306 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

