Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Medivir AB (publ) stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. Medivir AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.
Medivir AB (publ) Company Profile
Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Medivir AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medivir AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.