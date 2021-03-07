Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Medallia updated its Q1 2022

Shares of MDLA opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In other news, CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $78,424.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 796,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,309,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Borge Hald sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $14,224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,663,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,599,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,914,920 shares of company stock valued at $78,197,543 over the last three months.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

