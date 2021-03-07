MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.73

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.73 and last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 36945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

