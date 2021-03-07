Materialise (MTLS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Materialise to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MTLS stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Materialise has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84.

Several research firms have commented on MTLS. TheStreet lowered shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

