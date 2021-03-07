Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Seeyond grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $117.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

