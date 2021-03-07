Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Trading Up 6.6%

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $179.32 and last traded at $178.70. Approximately 640,676 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 518,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.61.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.22.

The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $166,483.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

