Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Short Interest Update

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the January 28th total of 7,500,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $21.16. 7,526,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,757. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth $53,000. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

