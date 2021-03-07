Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MNGPF. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of MNGPF stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. Man Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

