Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in February

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the January 28th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJDLF traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $5.44. 15,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,061. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37. Major Drilling Group International has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

