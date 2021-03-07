Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) shares rose 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.84. Approximately 4,662,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,813,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

A number of research analysts have commented on MGY shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.72.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. Research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.