Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Short Interest Down 17.4% in February

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 43,450,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the January 28th total of 52,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other Macy’s news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 581,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
M has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.