Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Short Interest Down 17.4% in February

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 43,450,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the January 28th total of 52,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Macy’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 581,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

