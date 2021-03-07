Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 3,475 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $13,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,682,000 after acquiring an additional 128,957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,242,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,207,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 798,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 57.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 676,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,631,000 after acquiring an additional 246,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $246.90 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.55.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

