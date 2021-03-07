Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $16.65 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,691 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $64.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

