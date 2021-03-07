Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4,159.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 254,254 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Fortive worth $18,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Fortive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,303 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,725,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fortive by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,288,000 after acquiring an additional 161,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

FTV stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

