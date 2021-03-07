Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,992 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,091 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $15,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 654,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 139,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC opened at $167.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $180.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.22 and a 200 day moving average of $134.61.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.44.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.