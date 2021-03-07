LS Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 16.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 18.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $250,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRLB. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $131.49 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

