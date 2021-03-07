LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,275 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 533,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 903,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $2,497,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLF. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

CLF stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.