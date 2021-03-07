LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

PKG opened at $134.95 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $148.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

