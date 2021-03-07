LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. KBC Group NV bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at $180,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $30.78.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

