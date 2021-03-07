LS Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FOX by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,278,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,579,000 after acquiring an additional 231,938 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 524.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,578 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of FOX by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 267,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FOX by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,192,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,440,000 after acquiring an additional 55,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $39.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

