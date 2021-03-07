LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $653,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,883.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 112,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $3,163,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,166.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,489 shares of company stock worth $5,045,103. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.