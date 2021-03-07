Lovisa Holdings Limited (LOV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Lovisa’s previous interim dividend of $0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$7.12.

Get Lovisa alerts:

In related news, insider Shane Fallscheer sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$14.83 ($10.60), for a total value of A$28,184,600.00 ($20,131,857.14).

Lovisa Holdings Limited engages in the retail sale of fashion jewelry and accessories. It designs, develops, sources, and merchandises fashion jewelry and accessories under the Lovisa brand name. As of June 28, 2020, the company operated 435 retail stores, including 41 franchise stores. It operated owned stores in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, France, and the United States; and franchised stores in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Vietnam.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lovisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.